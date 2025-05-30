Real Madrid sign Trent Alexander-Arnold on six-year deal

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates with the trophy after winning the Premier League on May 25, 2025. — Reuters

Real Madrid have officially completed the signing of England international Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool, the Spanish giants confirmed on Friday.

The England international will join the La Liga giants on June 1, following an agreement with Liverpool for an early release from his contract.

Alexander-Arnold’s current contract with Liverpool is set to expire on June 30, but Real Madrid have reportedly paid a transfer fee of around $11 million to secure his immediate integration into the squad.

The 26-year-old defender, who has been with Liverpool since joining the club's youth academy at the age of six, had already confirmed his intention to leave Anfield this summer.

Under the original terms of his contract, he would have been available on a free transfer at the end of June.

Real Madrid's move allows Alexander-Arnold to feature in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, scheduled to begin on June 14 in the United States.

FIFA has approved a special transfer window from June 1 to June 10, allowing clubs to register new players specifically for the tournament.

During his illustrious spell with Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold made 352 appearances, scored 23 goals, and provided 86 assists, establishing himself as one of the premier full-backs in world football.

Liverpool have officially announced the impending departure of one of their most iconic and homegrown talents.

“Liverpool FC can confirm an offer has been accepted for Trent Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid, with the transfer set to be completed upon the opening of the June transfer window,” the club said in a statement.