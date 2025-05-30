Aminul Islam replaces Faruque Ahmed as BCB president

Former cricketer Faruque Ahmed (centre) chairs BCB meeting in Dhaka on October 30, 2024. — BCB

DHAKA: Former Bangladesh captain Aminul Islam has been appointed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president, succeeding Faruque Ahmed, who was removed from the position, Bangladeshi media reported on Friday.

According to media reports, Islam’s appointment was agreed upon during the board’s emergency meeting, held at its headquarters here.

The meeting also saw board directors Nazmul Abedeen Fahim and Fahim Sinha becoming vice presidents.

Reports further suggested that the National Sports Council (NSC) had also nominated Aminul Islam as a Councillor Thursday night, paving the way for his appointment as the BCB president.

The leadership change comes after the NSC terminated Faruque Ahmed’s membership, effectively ending his tenure as BCB president.



The decision followed a no-confidence letter signed by eight of the nine BCB directors earlier in the day.

Despite the mounting pressure, Faruque initially resisted calls to step down.

"I'm not thinking about stepping down for the time being. Nobody has given me a valid reason to do so," Faruque said.

"Why should I leave when others continue in their positions? First, I need to know the actual reason. Second, I didn't take this role on my own, I was selected. Since I was brought here, I deserve to know what my crime is and why I should resign," he added.

Later in the evening, the Ministry of Youth and Sports officially confirmed the withdrawal of Faruque’s nomination as the NSC’s representative on the BCB board.

The ministry cited the no-confidence letter and the findings of a fact-finding committee investigating issues related to the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

"In light of the no-confidence letter sent by eight BCB directors against Faruque Ahmed, and the report presented by the fact-finding committee about the BPL, his nomination as the representative of the National Sports Council (sports ministry) has been cancelled," the statement from Bangladesh's sports ministry said.