Alberto Del Rio attacks wrestling star’s father on talk show

An undated photo of former WWE champion Alberto Del Rio. — Instagram/albertopatronpromotions

The former WWE champion Alberto El Patron, also known as Alberto Del Rio, on Thursday attacked El Hijo del Vikingo’s father on a Mexican talk show, and the clip went viral on social media.

Del Rio, who is rumoured to be making a WWE comeback, has found himself at the center of a controversy once again. The Mexican wrestler was involved in an altercation that sparked a debate online that has put his rumored comeback at risk.

Del Rio appeared on a Mexican morning show named Venga la Alegría, on TV Azteca for the promotion of his upcoming AAA Mega Championship defense against Vikingo, the show started normally but the tensions erupted when a video message introduced Vikingo’s father and he surprisingly walked into the set.

The situation went out of control when Del Rio ripped off his own shirt and began beating Vikingo’s father, he was continuously punching him while production staff and security tried to intervene.

The footage which went viral shows Del Rio throwing a chair and getting physical with a crew member of the show, and encouraging a woman to scream for him to leave the set. He stormed off the set angrily, leaving things chaotic in his absence.

Reports recently emerged, which indicated that WWE has signed several AAA stars including Del Rio and Vikingo.

Del Rio is currently reigning Mega Champion of AAA, but now after the incident many fans believe that the title may be transferred to Vikingo soon, putting the former WWE champion comeback in danger.