Aryna Sabalenka storms past Danilovic to reach French Open fourth round

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after winning her third round match against Serbia's Olga Danilovic on May 30, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: World number one Aryna Sabalenka continued her dominant run at the French Open, cruising into the fourth round with a commanding 6-2, 6-3 win over Olga Danilovic at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Friday.

The Belarusian star was in control from the outset, overwhelming Danilovic with her aggressive baseline play. Despite some resistance from the Serbian in the second set, Sabalenka maintained her composure and sealed the match in straight sets.

“I’m super happy with the win,” Sabalenka said after the match. “Olga is a fighter, and I knew it was going to be a tough battle. She played like a top-10 player—I'm sure she’ll be in the top 10 very soon.”

Sabalenka stormed to a 5-0 lead in the opening set before Danilovic managed to hold serve and break back to avoid a bagel. However, the top seed quickly regained momentum to close out the set.

Danilovic showed glimpses of a comeback in the second set, but Sabalenka's relentless pressure proved too much.

The three-time Grand Slam champion sealed the victory with an unreturnable serve after one hour and 20 minutes of play.

The match, played in front of a half-empty crowd—typical of early-day matches at Roland Garros—saw Sabalenka reinforce her status as a title contender.

It is pertinent to mention that she will now face 16th seed Amanda Anisimova of the United States in the fourth round on Sunday.