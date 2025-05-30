‘Stay within your limits’: Kamran Akmal hits back at Babar Azam’s father

An undated picture of former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal (left) and Babar Azam (right) poses with his father Azam Siddique. — AFP/Instagram

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal reacted to Babar Azam’s father, Azam Siddique’s response to his statement regarding keeping the star batter, alongside Mohammad Rizwan, limited to playing only Test cricket in the future.

During a recent podcast, Akmal termed dropping the star duo from Pakistan’s T20I squad as ’absolutely the right decision’.

He claimed both players are better suited for the longer format and said, “In my opinion, they should now be kept only for Test matches. Maybe after another six months, they should be considered only for Test cricket.”

Akmal further questioned their future in the ODI format, adding, “After another six months, they should be sidelined from ODIs as well, because Pakistan hardly plays Test matches these days. No one is even talking about Test cricket. But if any real players are made, it is through playing Test cricket.”

In response, Babar’s father shared an old picture, featuring himself, the star batter, and Akmal, with a caption indirectly addressing the former wicketkeeper batter’s remarks.

"This child (Babar) never played under your captaincy, but you did play under his captaincy and got out for zero while he scored a century that day. Talking behind the backs of successful people is a compulsion of those who have failed."

Siddique also referenced a Turkish proverb, stating: "If someone says they are your brother, they should also clarify whether they are like Habil or Qabil (a reference to the story of Abel and Cain)."

Siddique’s remarks did not sit well with Akmal, who posted a screenshot of the aforementioned post on his Instagram story and urged the former to stay within limits.

“May Allah bless you with even more respect and success. Being silent is not an option every time, especially when false narratives are being spread,” wrote Akmal.

“I kindly ask you to think twice before speaking or posting about me without facts. May parents have raised us to be never jealous of anyone, and Alhamdulillah, I’ve proudly represented my country and performed with dignity.

“Next time please choose your words more carefully. There are clear boundaries and you’ve crossed them more than once. Stay within your limits.”

— Instagram

Kamran Akmal further advised Siddique not to lose his respect by continuing this path before emphasising that cricket is about performance and not personal agendas.

“Don’t lose your respect by continuing this path. Cricket is about performance and not personal agendas. And if you’re going to hit at someone, be clear. Truth doesn’t hide in shadows. Pakistan always Zindabad.”