An undated photo of Portugal’s star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. — Instagram/cristiano

Al Nassr want Cristiano Ronaldo to stay but is facing challenges in securing the Portuguese star’s signature, the sporting director of the club Fernando Hierro said on Thursday.

Following the conclusion of the Saudi Pro League with defeat in his final match, Ronaldo hinted at his Al Nassr future with a cryptic social media post.

Ronaldo posted a picture of himself in the Al Nassr jersey on X (formerly Twitter) with a cryptic message.

“This chapter is over,”.

“The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”

Speaking in a news conference on Thursday, Hierro said that the club is negotiating with Ronaldo and will find a solution soon.

"Ronaldo's contract with Al Nassr runs until June 30. We will work to renew his contract so he can continue with us, and there are many clubs interested in signing him,” Hierro said.

"We are negotiating with Cristiano Ronaldo to renew his contract. God willing, we will find a solution," he added.

Hierro admitted that the 40-year-old Portugues star has played a pivotal role in the progress of the game in Saudi Arabia, he said that after his arrival, top-level players have come to join the league.

"Ronaldo's presence from the beginning is a national project. Cristiano has opened up soccer in this country to the world,” Hierro said.

“It's phenomenal that he had the courage to come here, stay here, and open up the Saudi Arabian league to the world. It's an extraordinary milestone.

"Since his arrival, top-level players have come here. He opened all the doors. From there, the people at the top are doing an extraordinary job. They're pushing forward. We are in contact to renew his contract and hope he continues with us."