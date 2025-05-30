NBA playoffs: Jalen Brunson stars as Knicks beat Pacers to force Game 6

New York Knicks Jalen Brunson (Right) controls the ball against Indiana Pacers Andrew Nembhard during game five of the NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden in New York on May 29, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Jalen Brunson rose to the occasion as the New York Knicks defeated the Indiana Pacers 111-94 in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs here at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

The Knicks have now forced Game 6 by cutting the series lead to 3-2 to stay alive in the Eastern Conference finals.

Brunson stood out with 32 points with five assists and the same number of rebounds, while Karl-Anthony Towns chipped in with 24 including three assists and 13 rebounds.

The Knicks were impressive from the start of the game, restricting the Pacers to just 45 points in the first half after giving up 43 points in the first quarter two nights before.

Bennedict Mathurin scored 23 points for the Pacers off the bench, including nine rebounds. Indiana shot just 40.5% from the field, and it was by far their lowest-scoring game of the postseason.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle admitted their poor performance in the game saying the performance of the team was not up to the mark.

“We obviously didn’t play with the level of force that we needed to. We lost the rebound battle. We lost the turnover battle. We didn’t shoot well. They had a lot to do with it. So, give them a lot of credit and we’re going to have to play better,” Carlisle said.

Brunson scored 14 on six for nine shooting in the first quarter, finishing it with a 27-23 lead.

The Knicks continued to dominate the second and third quarters as well with 29-22 and 34-28 to extend their lead to 17.

The Pacers will take on the Knicks in Game 6 of the series on Saturday in Indianapolis.