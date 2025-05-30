French Open: Novak Djokovic thumps Corentin Moutet to storm into third round

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his second round match against France's Corentin Moutet at Roland Garros in Paris on May 29, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Novak Djokovic advanced into the third round of the French Open beating Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(1) here at the Court Suzanne Lenglen on Thursday.

Djokovic made it to the third round of the Roland Garros for the record 20th time, a feat that even Rafael Nadal failed to achieve.

Moutet started the match on a high by breaking Djokovic in the opening game, but the 24-time Grand Slam winner took control of the game soon.

The first two sets went smoothly for Djokovic, but in the third, the Serb appeared to be in some trouble.

Djokovic, who went on a bicycle ride in the centre of Paris on Wednesday, requested a medical timeout after struggling with a blister on his left big toe. Despite dealing with pain, he held his nerve and went on to win the third set in a tie-break.

Djokovic admitted that pain was bothering him during the match, but he said that it would not affect his future meetings.

“Things got a little bit complicated with the blister. That was bothering me for a bit. But I don’t think it’s going to be an issue for me to recover,” Djokovic said after the match.

Djokovic has not been in the greatest of form in recent times, but he believes that after winning in Geneva he is back to the confidence.

"Before last week's tournament in Geneva, I didn't feel confident in my game. But it's normal to feel that way, because I hadn't won enough matches. Djokovic said. I'm like any other player in that respect. I've had to work hard to win," Djokovic concluded.