Ricky Ponting predicts Australia’s XI for WTC final against South Africa

Ricky Ponting looks on ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 between Australia and Afghanistan at Wankhede Stadium on November 07, 2023 in Mumbai. — ICC

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has revealed his predicted playing XI for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final, where Australia will face South Africa at Lord’s from June 11 to 15.

Earlier this month, Australia announced a strong 15-member squad for the marquee clash. Head coach Andrew McDonald has indicated that final selection decisions will be made once the team assembles in London.

While much of Australia’s XI appears settled, questions remain over who will open alongside Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne’s recent form, Cameron Green’s ideal position, and whether Josh Hazlewood or Scott Boland gets the nod in the pace attack.

Ponting addressed these concerns on the latest episode of The ICC Review, offering his detailed prediction for Australia’s lineup.

"I have just got a bit of a feeling that Marnus Labuschagne might be pushed up the order to open the batting with Khawaja," Ponting declared.

"I think Green will bat at three and Steve Smith will be at four.

"Then it's Travis Head five, Beau Webster six, Carey at seven, Cummins eight, Starc nine and Lyon 10.

"And the one that everyone talks about the last couple of years is the whole Hazlewood (versus) Boland one. It's a really tough selection every time because every time Boland plays, he just does so well. But unfortunately, if Hazlewood is fit, I think Hazlewood comes straight back into the team."

The former skipper believes the biggest dilemma for selectors is whether Labuschagne can adapt to opening the innings — a role he hasn’t played at Test level.

Labuschagne has scored just one Test century since the end of 2022 and failed to impress in his recent County Championship stint with Glamorgan.

With young prospect Sam Konstas waiting in the wings, Australia has options. However, Ponting expects selectors to back Labuschagne based on experience and continuity.

"I actually think that that will go with Labuschagne," Ponting said.

"Looking back to the last World Test Championship Final there was some talk about David Warner and whether he should hold his spot going into that.

"And there was a bit of talk around the team about wanting to get through that period or that phase or if you like, with the same group of players and give them the chance to, to be able to play off in that one-off final.

"Labuschagne has been through this cycle with the team, albeit batting at No.3 and I think they will want to get through the cycle with the same players so I think Labuschagne will get the nod.

"Whether I agree with it or not, it's a different thing...all will be revealed in the next couple of weeks."

The former captain concluded by acknowledging that while he may not fully agree with the decision, he understands the reasoning and expects clarity in the coming weeks.

Ricky Ponting's predicted Australia XI for World Test Championship Final: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.