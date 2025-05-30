Imad Wasim opens up on Mike Hesson’s appointment as Pakistan head coach

Imad Wasim (Left) celebrates after dismissing Ireland's Gareth Delany during the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida on June 16, 2024 and Pakistan's newly appointed white-ball head coach Mike Hesson during the teams training session ahead of the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 26, 2025. — AFP/PCB

Former all-rounder Imad Wasim has welcomed the appointment of Mike Hesson as Pakistan’s new head coach, describing it as a positive step for the team.

He expressed optimism that the New Zealander’s arrival will bring much-needed consistency and stability to Pakistan’s white-ball cricket.

Speaking during a recent interview on a local sports platform, Imad highlighted his hope that Hesson’s tenure will lead to a significant improvement in Pakistan’s approach to limited-overs cricket.

However, he also stressed the importance of having a clear strategy to succeed in the modern game.

“There is a difference between reckless, stupidity and fearlessness. There is fine line among these and you cannot cross it. You cannot go crazy, even England has a criteria on how they go about especially with T20 Cricket,” Imad said.

“Mike Hesson understands the game really well. I have spoken to him about cricket and he looks to be a very good coach and let’s see what happens,” he added.

The 36-year-old believes Hesson’s biggest challenge will be managing the internal drama often associated with Pakistan cricket.

“I still believe that if you give them time like four to six months or three four series then it could work. I want to see Pakistan playing good cricket and we will see how it goes,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan has started well under Hesson’s leadership in the ongoing three-match T20I series, winning the opening game by 37 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

Batting first, Pakistan posted a strong total of 201-7, thanks to an exceptional 56-run innings by captain Salman Ali Agha.

This was supported by valiant knocks from Shadab Khan and Hasan Nawaz, who scored 48 and 44 runs respectively. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris also made a significant contribution with a quick 31 off 18 balls.

In response, Bangladesh were bowled out for 164 in 19.2 overs, with Hasan Ali delivering a fiery four-over spell, registering his best T20I figures of 5/30.

Shadab Khan took two wickets and was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance.

With Pakistan leading the series 1-0, the second T20I will be played on Friday at the same venue, followed by the series decider on June 1.