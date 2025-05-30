MLB: Junior Caminero shines as Rays thrash Astros

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) celebrates the win with first baseman Jonathan Aranda (62) at Daikin Park in Houston on May 29, 2025. — Reuters

HOUSTON: Junior Caminero homered and drove in a career-high six RBI as Tampa Bay Rays hammered Houston Astros 13-3 in a Major League Baseball (MLB) game here at Daikin Park on Thursday.

The game was tied in the seventh inning with 3-3 with no outs and two on in, but Yandy Diaz’s RBI single was enough for the Rays to take the advantage. Jonathan Aranda made it to the base with a hit and Diaz scored on a fielding error by Victor Ceratini extending the lead to 5-3.

Caminero hit a home run off Bryan King which was his 11th of the season, increasing the advantage to 8-3.

The Rays scored five runs in the eighth inning. Caminero hit a double that drove in two more runs, further extending the lead to 13-3 and sealing the deal.

Houston’s Yainer Diaz and Jose Altuve hit solo homers whose four-game winning streak was halted.

Reliever King was taken to the cleaners by the Rays scoring five runs on his five hits, prior to this he had allowed only four earned runs all season.

Tampa Bay improved their record to 8-1 in the past nine games they have played, while Houston fell to 7-2 over their past nine games at home.

Rays starter Shane Baz, permitted three runs on seven hits in five and two third innings he pitched. At the same time, Edwin Uceta (4-1) got the last out of the sixth for the win.

Houston’s Framber Valdez will face the Rays right-hander Ryan Pepiot in the second match of the four-game series on Friday at Daikin Park in Houston.