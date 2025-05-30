'Hasan Ali’s situation is very frustrating': says Warwickshire CEO Stuart Cain

Hasan Ali celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan (not pictured) during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on May 28, 2025. — AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Hasan Ali’s surprise inclusion in Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh has left Warwickshire County Cricket Club (CCC) frustrated.

The fast bowler was expected to return to Warwickshire at the end of this month, just in time for the T20 Blast campaign.

Hasan’s outstanding performance in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) season for Karachi Kings earned him a spot in Pakistan’s T20 squad for the three-match series against Bangladesh.

This development means he will miss the opening matches of Warwickshire’s T20 Blast season. Consequently, Hasan will now join Warwickshire’s T20 squad only before June 8, and his availability for the season will be limited compared to earlier expectations.

Expressing his disappointment, Warwickshire CCC Chief Executive Stuart Cain said, “The Hasan Ali’s situation is very frustrating. We believed we had assurances he would not be involved with the Pakistan side this summer. But a change of management at the PCB has meant he’s been given a central contract and won’t be able to support us throughout the season as expected.”

Cain also highlighted the financial incentives offered by T20 leagues worldwide and extended international commitments as key challenges in securing quality international players for the entire county season.

“It’s very hard to find players that will both improve the squad and be available for the majority of the summer. In years gone by, it was much easier to get quality overseas players for an entire season, and for season after season,” he said.

The 30-year-old pacer was one of the standout performers in the latest PSL edition, taking 17 wickets in 10 matches for Karachi Kings.

In a recent interview with Geo News, Warwickshire Head Coach Ian Westwood expressed hope that Hasan’s excellent form with the ball would continue into the Blast season.

“He’s a bear, he loves it here, and he’s a quality performer in all formats. He did well in the Championship previously, and we know his quality in T20s, both with the new ball and at the death and we’re looking forward to him joining us again,” Ian said.

Hasan was first signed by Warwickshire in 2023, making an immediate impact by taking 24 wickets in the County Championship’s first half. Though he was injured just before the start of the T20 Blast, he recovered in time to play a few matches before his contract ended.

In 2024, Hasan returned to Edgbaston but was quickly recalled to Pakistan’s white-ball squad for the series against England after only a couple of Blast games. Despite taking 10 wickets in five T20 Blast matches, an elbow injury ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Like the previous two seasons, Hasan’s availability has been hampered by injuries and international commitments, a situation that has left Westwood disappointed.

“Last year was really frustrating. He arrived, then had to go to a camp, and ended up carrying drinks in Ireland. By the time he came back, he got injured,” Westwood recalled.

It is also understood that Hasan will miss Warwickshire’s County Championship match against Somerset at Edgbaston starting June 22, as well as the following week’s fixture against Sussex.

However, he is expected to return for five Blast games between July 4 and 13 before linking up with Pakistan for the T20I and ODI series against the West Indies, scheduled in the USA and Caribbean from July 31 to August 12.

Meanwhile, Warwickshire CCC is awaiting confirmation from the PCB regarding Hasan Ali’s availability for the Blast quarter-finals and Finals Day, should the Bears progress to the knockout stages.