Faruque Ahmed removed as BCB president

An undated picture of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed — AFP

Faruque Ahmed has been removed as the president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after the country’s sports ministry withdrew his nomination as its representative on the BCB’s board of directors.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports issued a statement on Thursday evening, confirming the decision, citing a no-confidence motion submitted by eight BCB directors and findings from a fact-finding committee investigating the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

"In light of the no-confidence letter sent by eight BCB directors against Faruque Ahmed, and the report presented by the fact-finding committee about the BPL, his nomination as the representative of the National Sports Council (sports ministry) has been cancelled," the statement from Bangladesh's sports ministry said.

Faruque, one of two directors nominated by the sports ministry, was appointed to the BCB board on August 21 last year and elected president on the same day. His tenure lasted nine months and eight days.

The directors who signed the no-confidence letter include Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, Mahbubul Anam, Kazi Inam Ahmed, Fahim Sinha, Salahuddin Chowdhury, Iftikhar Rahman, Saifur Alam Swapan Chowdhury, and Manjur Alam.

Former national captain Akram Khan was the only board member, aside from Faruque himself, who did not sign the letter.

The signatories accused Faruque of autocratic leadership and breaching the BCB constitution.

They cited clause 14-B, which requires board approval for hiring or terminating coaches. According to the letter, Faruque dismissed head coach Chandika Hathurusingha in October without informing the board.

Additionally, they alleged that Faruque failed to perform due diligence when approving BPL franchises Durbar Rajshahi and Chittagong Kings for the 2024-25 season.

“Capable professionals have been overlooked while loyalty and personal allegiance have been rewarded,” the letter stated.

“He is neither working for the development of Bangladesh cricket nor respecting the spirit of democratic governance.”

A board director, speaking to a local sports platform on condition of anonymity, said Faruque had delayed forming new sub-committees and prioritised his bid for the upcoming BCB elections, contributing to the erosion of trust among fellow directors.

Responding to the developments, Faruque indicated he may pursue legal action.

"I will speak to my lawyer about the letter. I might take legal action. There is no mention of no-confidence motion in the BCB constitution, so I don't think it matters," Faruque said.

"I have seen the letter. They have accused me of wrongdoings that they have done themselves. I laughed out loud seeing the letter," he added.