Arshad Nadeem leads charge to Javelin throw final at Asian Athletics Championships

Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan holds his country's flag up in celebration after the Men's Javelin Throw Final on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 08, 2024 in Paris. — AFP

Pakistan’s Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem and rising star Yasir Sultan have successfully qualified for the men’s javelin throw final at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships, currently underway in Gumi, South Korea.

Arshad, competing in Group A, made an immediate impact with a powerful throw of 86.34 meters on his very first attempt, comfortably securing a spot in the final.

“I was at the top in the qualifying round with a long throw,” Arshad said. “The final is tomorrow at 1:10 PM Pakistan time.”

Yasir Sultan, competing in Group B, also advanced to the final after recording a commendable throw of 76.7 meters, ensuring Pakistan has two contenders in the event's final showdown.

With high hopes for a medal, Arshad called on the nation for support ahead of the final.

“Everyone has always prayed for me — please do so tomorrow as well. Pray that I may raise Pakistan’s flag high. Pakistan Zindabad!” he urged.

The javelin throw final is scheduled for tomorrow as part of the championship, which runs from May 27 to 31 in Gumi. Pakistan has sent a compact yet promising five-member squad to the continental event.

Arshad Nadeem, who made history by winning gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a stunning record throw of 92.97 meters, leads the national contingent.

This marks his first major appearance since that landmark achievement. He is Pakistan's first individual Olympic gold medallist and the country’s only medallist in athletics at the Summer Games.

Throughout his career, Arshad has amassed a remarkable collection of accolades, including four golds, one silver, and four bronze medals across various elite competitions — including the Olympics, World Championships, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Islamic Solidarity Games, South Asian Games, and Asian U20 Championships.

Earlier this week, Arshad received the prestigious Best Asian Athlete Award from Asian Athletics during an official ceremony held in Gumi, further solidifying his reputation as one of Asia’s leading athletes.

On the track, Pakistan is represented by sprinters Shajar Abbas and Mueed Baloch in the men’s 400m event. Shajar, regarded as the fastest man in Pakistan, has shown consistent progress and is determined to challenge Asia’s elite. Mueed will bring added strength to the country’s sprint lineup.

In the women’s category, Tameen Khan is the sole female athlete in the squad. She will compete in the 100m sprint — a testament to the growing presence and potential of women in Pakistani athletics.

The Pakistan Athletics Federation has expressed confidence in the team, emphasizing a competitive mindset rather than mere participation. The federation is hopeful of securing podium finishes at the event.

To date, Pakistan has earned eight medals at the Asian Athletics Championships — two gold, three silver, and three bronze. Meanwhile, China leads the overall medal tally, with Japan in second place.