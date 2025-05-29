Nina Hughes announces retirement from boxing

An undated picture of Former world champion Nina Hughes. — Twitter/@ninasmith888

Former world champion Nina Hughes announced her retirement from boxing on Wednesday, at the age of 42.

The Bantamweight shared that she realised that her desire to fight had gone during her winning bout with Nicholine Achieng on Sunday.

Hughes started her career at the age of 25 and won the world championship at 40 in 2022 in just her fifth professional fight.

Hughes said that she had a great career and she enjoyed every bit of it.

"I had a good career, it happened really quickly and I've enjoyed every part of it," Hughes said.

Despite winning against Achieng, Hughes said her 'bad performance' confirmed she was ready to hang up her gloves.

Hughes was dropped by a punch in the sixth and final round but climbed off the canvas to claim a points win.

She further explained she was thinking in the middle of the ring that this was the last match she was competing in.

Hughes further shared that she wanted to feature in another big match but that was not possible as things did not go her way.

"Halfway through the fight the desire had gone," she said.

"I started thinking, 'this is going to be my last one'. It was a shock to me because the plan was to get this one out the way and get another big fight, but obviously things didn't go as planned."

Nina Hughes retires with seven wins in nine bouts.