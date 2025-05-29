Heather Knight ruled out of England's home summer

England's Heather Knight plays a shot during their third T20I against West Indies in Chelmsford on May 26, 2025. — ECB

Former England captain Heather Knight hopes to be fit for this year´s women´s World Cup in India after being ruled out of the rest of the home international season with a hamstring tendon injury.

Knight top-scored as England completed a T20 series clean sweep against the West Indies on Monday, but the shine was taken off her unbeaten 66 off 47 balls when she was unable to field due to injury.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Thursday that Knight sustained a "significant tendon injury" in her right hamstring, meaning she will miss the three one-day games against the West Indies and the upcoming series against India.

Knight will also be absent for the London Spirit´s title defence in this season´s Hundred.

However, the ECB hope the 34-year-old Knight will be fit for this year´s 50-over World Cup in India, scheduled to start in September.

"An MRI scan has revealed that Heather Knight has suffered a significant tendon injury to her right hamstring and will be ruled out of home international cricket and the Hundred in 2025," said an ECB statement.

"She will now undergo further assessment with the England women´s medical team to determine the next steps of her management.

"Although no return date can be set at this stage, it is hoped Heather will be available for selection for the ICC Women´s World Cup in September 2025."

Heather Knight, in charge since 2016, stood down as captain following a woeful Ashes series earlier this year where visitors England suffered a 16-0 thrashing by Australia in the multi-format series.

She was replaced as captain by Nat Sciver-Brunt, in one of the first acts by coach Charlotte Edwards -- Knight´s predecessor as skipper -- since she succeeded the sacked Jon Lewis as England coach.