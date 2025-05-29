Adil Rashid achieves major milestone during West Indies ODI

England's Adil Rashid celebrates dismissing Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi (unpictured) during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 26, 2025. — ICC

BIRMINGHAM: Experienced spinner Adil Rashid on Thursday, amassed a significant landmark as he became the ninth England player to play 150 One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

The 37-year-old achieved the milestone during England’s first ODI of the three-match series against West Indies, currently underway here at the Edgbaston.

Rashid, as a result, joined an elusive list of players, who played more than 150 ODIs for England, featuring Eoin Morgan, Paul Collingwood, James Anderson, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Alec Stewart, Ian Bell, and Darren Gough.

Most ODI appearances for England

Eoin Morgan – 225 matches

Paul Collingwood – 197 matches

James Anderson – 194 matches

Jos Buttler – 188 matches

Joe Root – 178 matches

Alec Stewart – 170 matches

Ian Bell – 161 matches

Darren Gough – 158 matches

Adil Rashid – 150 matches

Rashid, who made his ODI debut in 2009, has claimed 215 wickets in the format at an average of 32.82 and the best bowling figures of 5/27, which he registered against Ireland in 2017.

He is also one of the only three England bowlers to have taken more than 200 wickets in ODIs and is only behind Anderson (269) and Gough (234).

Meanwhile, in the aforementioned fixture, England piled up a mammoth total of 400/8 in their allotted 50 overs after being sent into bat first.

Middle-order batter Jacob Bethell remained the top-scorer for England with a 53-ball 82, while Ben Duckett (60), Harry Brook (58) and Joe Root (57) also made significant contributions.

When this story was filed, West Indies had lost half of their side for 97 runs in 17 overs, with Amir Jangoo and Roston Chase at the crease.