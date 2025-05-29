RCB crush Punjab Kings to qualify for IPL 2025 final

RCB's Josh Hazlewood (left) celebrates taking a wicket with Virat Kohli during IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on May 29, 2025. — BCCI

MULLANPUR: A collective bowling effort, followed by Phil Salt’s blistering half-century, powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a thumping eight-wicket victory over leaders Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 here at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The eight-wicket victory propelled RCB into this year’s IPL final, while Kings will face either Gujarat Titans or Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 on Sunday.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar’s decision to bowl first paid dividends as his bowling unit dismantled the Kings’ batting lineup and dismissed them for a meagre 101 in 14.1 overs.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis remained the top-scorer for the Kings with a 17-ball 26, while Prabhsimran Singh and Musheer Khan, 18 each, were the other two batters to amass double figures.

Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood were the standout bowlers for the RCB, taking three wickets each, followed by Yash Dayal with two, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Romario Shepherd made one scalp apiece.

Chasing a modest 102-run target, the RCB comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just two wickets and 60 balls to spare.

RCB, however, had a shaky start to the pursuit as Kyle Jamieson dismissed former captain Virat Kohli (12) in the fourth over with just 30 runs on the board.

Salt then shared a one-sided 54-run partnership for the second wicket with Mayank Agarwal, who made 19 off 13 deliveries.

The right-handed opener was eventually joined by skipper Patidar in the middle and the duo ensured there were no further hiccups in the modest run chase.

Salt top-scored for RCB with an unbeaten 56 off 27 deliveries, laced with six fours and three sixes, while Patidar made 15 not out from eight balls.

Musheer Khan and Jamieson could pick up a wicket apiece for the Kings.