Sarina Wiegman 'disappointed' over Mary Earps shock England retirement

England manager Sarina Wiegman during training on May 26, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: England women’s coach Sarina Wiegman expressed her disappointment over experienced goalkeeper Mary Earps's decision to retire from international football five weeks before the European Championship.

The 32-year-old Paris Saint Germain keeper, who helped England win the 2022 Euro title and finished runners-up at the 2023 World Cup, made the shock announcement on Tuesday.

Sarina Wiegman, while talking to international media, expressed that they want Earps to play for the team, calling her an asset for England.

“I’m really disappointed she is not part of the team because I want her part of the team. It must have been a really hard decision for her and so it is (for) us," said Wiegman.

"She has done such a great job for England. She has made a massive difference and we have had an incredible journey so far and I really cherish that.

"There have been a couple of conversations which I don't want to share here because they are between us. It's hard and it's hard for her at the same time."

Chelsea's Hannah Hampton had recently emerged as a strong contender to be England's starting goalkeeper, with Wiegman saying recently she was ahead of Earps.

Leah Williamson emphasised that they need Earps because that gives them a better chance to win any tournament as she is an experienced leader.

"We are a team and we want to win and Mary in that team gives us a better chance of winning -- I know that to be true," England captain Leah Williamson said.

"She is a leader. She has got experience."