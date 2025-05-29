Ricky Ponting advises India ahead of Test series against England

Former Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting commentates during day one of the fifth Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on January 03, 2025. — Cricket Australia

KARACHI: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting on Thursday, urged India to start with in-form left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh during their upcoming five-match Test series against England, scheduled to commence on June 20.

Ponting, who coaches Arshdeep in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Punjab Kings, praised the pacer’s work ethic, character and technical strengths, which he believes will come in handy for India on the stiff Test tour.

“I've had a good chance to get to know him really well. He's a great character to have around the team,” Ponting said of Arshdeep.

“He's a fun-loving guy. He's very laid-back around the group, which is great. Which is what we all like,” he added.

The World Cup-winning captain further revealed that soon after India’s Test squad for England series was announced, he acknowledged Arshdeep’s selection during the team meeting and congratulated him.

“As soon as the squad was announced the other day, the Test squad, the first thing I did in our team meeting was to make sure that I acknowledged that Arshdeep had been picked in front of everybody and just congratulated him in front of everybody.

“I think it's well deserved. I think he’ll bowl well in England as well.”

Further acknowledging his skillfulness, Ricky Ponting reiterated that India should start with Arshdeep as he believes the Dukes ball in the United Kingdom (UK) would favour him.

“I would actually have him in their Test team at the start. He's very skillful,” Ponting noted.

“I think the Dukes ball will help him in the UK as well. And I just think to have that point of difference, having a left-armer in your team, I think will be something that, if India don't do it then it'll be a bit of a surprise to me.”

The former cricketer backed his statement by highlighting Arshdeep Singh’s County Championship experience.

“He's played county cricket and he knows the conditions there as well,” Ponting noted.

“Arshdeep is close to six-foot-four, so he's going to get decent bounce...as we know in England the ball still swings when it is 30, 40 or 50 overs old.

“To have someone that's got that swing bowling ability and a left-armer I think is something that the Indian team should definitely look out for on that tour.”