Coco Gauff crushes Tereza Valentova to reach French Open third round

Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts during her second round match against Czech Republic's Tereza Valentova on May 29, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Second seed Coco Gauff moved into the third round of the French Open on Thursday by defeating Czech Tereza Valentova 6-2 6-4 here at the Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Gauff came under threat from the 18-year-old Valentova's powerful serve but she remained composed and fought hard with her powerful groundstrokes to return to a dominating position from the start.

Gauff defeated her in two straight sets and played for almost 75 minutes to secure the victory.

Gauff's win was not surprising either, not least because she rarely loses to opponents younger than her.

The World No.2 has won 12 of her 13 career meetings against such opponents - losing to only Diana Shnaider in Toronto last season.

After the match, Gauff said that she knew that it would be a tough match because she was young and energetic and accepted that she needed to start the game more aggressively.

"She's very young and I knew it would be a tough match," Gauff said.

"Overall, it was fine. I could have been more aggressive on serve, but the return game was good," Gauff said.

The 21-year-old took the opening set in 35 minutes but a string of service breaks, three in total, made the second a lot more competitive as her Czech opponent refused to go down quietly.

Gauff, a finalist in Madrid and Rome this year, will face another Czech player in Marie Bouzková on Saturday.