PFF President Gilani vows nationwide elevation of football standard

An undated picture of PFF President Mohsen Gilani. — Reporter

KARACHI: Newly-elected Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) president Mohsen Gilani on Thursday, vowed for the development and advancement of the sport across the country.

In a statement released by the federation, Gilani emphasised the importance of grassroots empowerment in creating a sustainable football ecosystem, which he described as a key part of his clear mission.

“Our mission is clear that is to create a sustainable football ecosystem rooted in professionalism, transparency, and grassroots empowerment,” he said.

The PFF President also acknowledged the services of the FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee (NC), which completed its tenure by holding the elections, and aims to build on the progress during the committee’s term.

“We are committed to ensuring a smooth and responsible transition that builds upon the progress made during the Normalisation Committee’s term,” he noted.

Gilani also reiterated the federation’s intent to work in collaboration with government bodies, regional associations, clubs and fans to bring a new era, comprised of growth, accountability and opportunity.

“The path forward lies in collaboration, with the government, the football community, and every passionate fan, to bring about a new era of growth, accountability, and opportunity in Pakistani football,” he concluded.

For the unversed, Former FIFA Development Officer Mohsen Gilani was elected as the 17th president of the PFF earlier this week, becoming the first to assume the role after a six-year hiatus.

In the second round of elections, Gilani secured a decisive majority with 13 votes, defeating his closest rival, Taha Alizai of Karachi United Football Club, who received 11 votes.

Gilani brings extensive experience from his tenure at FIFA, having worked on numerous football development projects across the region.