French Open: Alexander Zverev beats Jesper de Jong to reach third round

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his second round match against Netherlands' Jesper De Jong at Roland Garros in Paris on May 29, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Third seed Alexander Zverev rallied from one set down to defeat Dutchman Jesper de Jong 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 here at Roland Garros on Thursday to advance to the French Open third round.

Zverev, the finalist of the previous edition of the French Open, who is also looking for his first Grand Slam title, was broken by De Jong, initially matching the German’s baseline power punch for punch.

De Jong, who is in quest of becoming the first Dutch player to record a win against a top-three player on any clay tournament in 25 years, used drop shots as a major part of his tactics to clinch the first set.

The German made a strong comeback in the second, breaking his opponent twice to claim the second set.

De Jong, by increasing his drop shot rate dramatically, forced Zverev out of his comfort zone at the baseline.

However, the German adjusted to the drop shot strategy over time, and at the clutch moment, he chased down the 26th drop shot to earn a breakpoint at 2-2 in the third set which he won.

After that the world number three took control of the match and never looked back, winning the fourth with ease as well.

Zverev considered the first set of the match as the best, admiring his opponent’s skill, and hoped that he would do better in the tournament.

"It wasn't the best set of tennis, the first. I am still having chances not playing great. Once I found my rhythm I felt very comfortable," Zverev said after the match.

"I am happy about my level. He played a fantastic match also. I hope I can continue playing great tennis and we will see what I can achieve," he added.

Zverev will next take on the winner of the all-Italian clash between Matteo Arnaldi and Flavio Cobolli.