French Open: Jannik Sinner beats Richard Gasquet to reach third round

Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his first round match against France's Arthur Rinderknech on May 26, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: World number one Jannik Sinner, defeated Frenchman Richard Gasquet to move into the third round of the French Open by 6-3 6-0 6-4 here at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Thursday.

It was the second time in Paris that the 23-year-old beat local hero Gasquet, who said he would end a career that began over two decades ago and yielded 16 tour-level singles titles after his home Grand Slam.

Sinner, after the match, expressed that he felt great to play against Richard, before lauding Gasquet as a great person inside and outside the court.

Sinner also highlighted his achievements and asserted that he would be remembered by everyone.

"It's obviously a very special place for me to play and against Richard. We played last year too. It's very tough but I'm happy to be in the third round," Sinner said.

"I think we have a good relationship off the court, we're different generations but it's his moment now. Congratulations on your career, you gave so much to fans ... you played in a great era and everyone will remember you.

"You had an amazing career, but you're also an amazing person."

The 38-year-old made his French Open debut in 2002 and at that time Sinner was one year old.

Fans were slightly more subdued when Sinner raced ahead 4-1 and won the opening set before they were almost silenced when he dished out a bagel in the next set to leave Gasquet with a mountain to climb.

Jannik Sinner faced more resistance in the first eight games of the next set as Gasquet mounted an unlikely comeback attempt, but he broke for a 5-4 lead and promptly closed out the match.