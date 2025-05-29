‘Wladimir Klitschko is better than Tyson Fury,’ says Roy Jones Jr

An undated photo of Former American boxer Roy Jones Jr. — Instagram/royjonesjrofficial

Former American boxer Roy Jones Jr backed heavyweight legend Wladimir Klitschko to come out of retirement saying ‘He’s better than Tyson Fury.

Jones himself made an appearance in the ring in 2023 when he defeated Anthony Pettis and despite his age and long career he is still open to fight, and said on multiple occasions that he is still willing to fight if the opportunity is right.

Now the multi-weight world champion has given his backing to Klitschko saying he is better than Fury and he can make a strong comeback.

“Wladimir Klitschko is big enough to do anything. See, what people don’t realise is that for heavyweights, it is a little easier to make a comeback," Jones said.

"When you’re that big and you do have power and IQ-wise, Klitschko to me is a little more advanced than Tyson Fury. Power-wise, he’s definitely more advanced than Fury. So why couldn’t he come back? If he could take the punch, why not?” he added.

One of the biggest names of the boxing world and former Jones exhibition opponent, Mike Tyson has also recently done the same when he returned to the ring at the age of 58 to take on YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul. However, he was beaten on points by Paul.

Jones supported Klitschko for a comeback but also warned him of his ability to take punches at present age, as he has been knocked out in most of his defeats.

“But the chin is always gonna be a problem for Klitschko. You know that was one of his weaknesses in his prime—if you could get to the chin, you could get him. But you gotta get to it.”