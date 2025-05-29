Jorge Martin wants to leave Aprilia before 2026 season

Prima Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin reacts after qualifying in third place on October 26, 2024. — Reuters

MotoGP champion Jorge Martin has revealed his intentions to leave Aprilia ahead of the 2026 season, international media reported on Thursday.

According to a report, Martin has told Aprilia management that he wants to leave at the end of this season.

This is based on a contractual clause which allows him to walk away after round six of 2025 - Le Mans - if he is not in contention for the MotoGP title.

Martin faced injuries this season, which kept him out of Qatar and made the situation more complicated with Aprilia claiming it makes the clause inapplicable.

It maintained its firm stance that Martin’s two-year contract remains valid.

But having stayed silent on the situation since news broke out, Martin has now released a statement on social media to share 'a clear explanation' about his situation.

Martin shared that when he signed with Aprilia, it was mutually agreed that he would have the right to decide his future for 2026 if certain conditions were not met.

He further explained that one of his key requirements last year was to test the bike in real conditions to understand the team's dynamics and working methods.

“When we signed it, I agreed with Aprilia that if certain conditions were not met, I would reserve the right to decide my future for 2026. This was an essential condition for me to accept the contract offer at that time.

"When I decided last year to change manufacturers, one of my key requirements was to test the bike in real conditions and understand the team's dynamic and working methods. That way, I could feel confident in signing for two years instead of one, and that’s why we included this condition.

“The goal is for both parties to give each other a second chance and feel comfortable before making a decision for 2026." Martin wrote.