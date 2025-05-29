Sarfaraz Ahmed playfully takes credit for Hasan Ali’s strong comeback

An undated picture of Quetta Gladiators' Sarfaraz Ahmed and Karachi Kings' Hasan Ali training during PSL. — Instagram/sarfaraz54

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed cheekily credited his training of Hasan Ali as the reason behind his ground-breaking return to the national side.

Hasan, who last played a T20I for Pakistan in May 2024 against Ireland, registered his maiden five-wicket haul in the format in Pakistan’s 37-run victory over Bangladesh in the series opener at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

Following the green shirts’ commanding victory, former captain Sarfaraz took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of himself and the pacer training during the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

“This is the result of my training, understand [Hasan Ali],” Sarfaraz captioned the story.

The wicketkeeper batter also lauded the pacer’s dedication and hard work for his strong showing in the aforementioned fixture.

“Great comeback Hasso Jani! Your dedication and hard work paid off. Well done young man. Keep it up,” Sarfaraz wrote on Instagram.

Sarfaraz Ahmed then praised the top performers Shadab Khan, Mohammad Haris and skipper Salman Ali Agha for their vital contributions to the victory and wished the national team good luck for the subsequent matches.

“Congratulations Team Pakistan. Good start to the series [by the grace of Almighty Allah]. Hasan Ali making us proud once again. Shaddy, Agha, Haris, well played boys and good luck for the next two games.”

With Pakistan now leading the three-match T20I series 1-0, the second fixture is scheduled to be played at the same venue on Friday.