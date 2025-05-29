Fred Vasseur foresees front wing testing as ‘gamechanger’ for F1 teams

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit ahead of the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne on March 13, 2025. — Reuters

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur considers front wing testing as a ‘gamechanger’ at the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix for all Formula 1 teams.

After F1 teams were suspected of using flexible bodywork last year, the FIA confirmed in January to start tougher tests from the Spanish Grand Prix onward to make sure everyone plays fair.

As the Spanish Grand Prix is around the corner, Vasseur thinks that the front wing testing could be a ‘gamechanger’.

"I think Barcelona is on the calendar of everybody in the paddock with the new regulation for the front wing," Vasseur said.

"At least we are working on it for ages now and this can be a gamechanger for everybody, because we don't know the impact on every single team of the new regulation.

"We'll stick to this [at Barcelona], be focused on this, to have the better exploitation of the new front wing."

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff admitted that Ferrari was depending on flexible front wings the least but said it is too early to predict whether the new stricter FIA tests will benefit or hurt teams.

"I think what we have seen is that Ferrari was probably most conservative on flexi-wings," Wolff said.

"What it's going to do on the pecking order is something we need to look at.

"I'm not sure it will [change the order], but another angle of curiosity and I don't know how it's going to go."

Red Bull team Principal Christian Horner believes the new rules will impact the F1 teams but he is not sure about a change in the competitive order.

"We now head back to some higher speed circuits, and of course the front wing is essentially subject to a regulation change, and maybe that will have zero impact on the running order but it's a change and it'll affect all teams," Horner said.

"Maybe neutrally, but there will be an impact from it. What we don't know is how it'll affect [each team]. It's a significant change, and so of course there'll be some effect," he added.