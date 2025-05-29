Mohammad Amir roped in by Essex for T20 Blast

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir at The Cloudfm County Ground in Chelmsford on May 29, 2025. — Essex County Cricket Club

KARACHI: Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has been drafted to the Essex County Cricket Club for the Vitality Blast, scheduled to commence on Thursday.

The announcement was made by the club on its social media handles as it shared the pacer’s pictures donning its jersey.

Amir, in a video statement, shared his excitement upon the signing and urged the fans for their support.

“Great to be back here and I am really happy and looking forward to seeing you all. I need your support. Please come and support us. See you all soon,” the pacer stated.

The Essex will kick off their T20 Blast 2025 campaign against Hampshire in a night fixture, scheduled to be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday.

Mohammad Amir recently participated in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 and finished as the joint-fifth leading wicket-taker with 13 scalps in nine matches.

The left-arm pacer, however, has been under criticism since the PSL 10 final between Quetta Gladiators and eventual champions Lahore Qalandars as he returned dismal bowling figures of 1/41 in his four overs.

He has been specifically under scrutiny for his death bowling in the summit clash as he conceded 18 runs in the penultimate over of Qalandars’ 202-run chase when they needed 31 runs in 12 deliveries.

Amir was hit for a boundary on the first delivery of the penultimate over by Kusal Perera, who hit him for another four and a six on the final two balls to put Qalandars in control.