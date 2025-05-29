Emma Raducanu accused of 'cold' and 'dismissive' handshake

Britain's Emma Raducanu shakes hands with Poland's Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros in Paris on May 28, 2025. — Reuters

Former British tennis star Annabel Croft criticised Emma Raducanu for her final interaction with Iga Swiatek after she was hammered by her Polish opponent 6-1, 6-2 here at Roland Garros on Wednesday.

The world number five, who is looking to become the first woman in the professional era since 1968 to win four consecutive titles at the French Open has now beaten the 2021 U.S. Open champion in all five of their meetings -- all the wins coming in straight sets.

After the result of the match on Wednesday, the pair shared just a short and quick handshake, with Raducanu appearing to be ignoring the Polish at the time.

Croft accused Raducanu of a ‘cold handshake’, saying there was no warmth there between the two stars.

“That was quite a cold handshake.There was no warmth there between the two players. It was quite dismissive, almost just a handshake and then a walk off,” Croft said.

“Once Iga Swiatek got a breakthrough in this match, she just stamped her authority on it,” she added.

Raducanu admitted Swiatek's dominance, saying it was a difficult match and she just felt a bit exposed.

“It was a really difficult match. Iga played really well. It was tough,” Raducanu said after the match.

“I think in the beginning of the match it was pretty tight. As it went on I think she grew in confidence. I just felt a bit exposed. It was the first time playing a match on that court. It's different and it's new for me,” she added.