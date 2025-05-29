Bayern Munich sign German defender Jonathan Tah

Jonathan Tah applauds fans after playing his last home game for Bayer Leverkusen on May 11, 2025. — Reuters

German defender Jonathan Tah signed a four-year contract, valid until 30 June 2029, with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich after leaving Bayer Leverkusen, the club announced on Thursday.

Tah made 402 appearances for Leverkusen and helped them win the Bundesliga in 2023-24 and joined Bayern on a free transfer.

Tah, in a statement, expressed that he was happy to be part of FC Bayern, and aims to succeed and win trophies for the team.

"I’m very happy to be at FC Bayern. I want to take on responsibility here and work hard every day so that we’re successful as a team and win lots of trophies together," Tah said.

Tah started his senior career at Hamburg before joining Leverkusen in 2015.

He made his international debut for Germany during his first year at the club and racked up 35 appearances for the former world champions.

Bayern's sporting director said that they have got an experienced international player who would strengthen their defence.

"We have acquired a player with international experience and quality, who won’t need much time to establish himself in our defence," said Christoph Freund.

Jan-Christian Dreesen, FC Bayern CEO said they welcome Tah to the club as a leader, backing him to bring consistency and quality to their defence.

“We’re delighted to welcome Jonathan Tah to FC Bayern. As an experienced international and leader, he brings the consistency and quality that will strengthen our defence. He’s a real gain for us – and he’s also proven that he can win titles."