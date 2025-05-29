Tommy Paul advances to third round of French Open

Tommy Paul of the U.S. in action during his first round match against Denmark's Elmer Moller at Roland Garros in Paris on May 25, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Tommy Paul rallied after two sets down to beat Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 here at Roland Garros on Wednesday to reach the third round of the French Open.

Fucsovics started the game brilliantly against Paul who was suffering from ab pain, with winning the first two sets and was 5-3 in the fourth but choked and ended up losing the match.

American tennis star Paul said that the only thing that was going on in his mind was to extend the match and not give up.

“The only thing that was really going on in my mind was extending, extending points, extending games, extending the match,” Paul said.

“Wasn’t really ready to go home yet. Felt like there was more to do at Roland Garros for me,” he added.

Paul, who will next face Russian Karen Khachanov, said that his pain will not keep him from competing in two days.

“I’m going back out there. I’m going back out to play, for sure. I want to go out there with the idea of trying to win,” Paul concluded.

Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas was stunned in the second round by Italy’s Matteo Gigante, who has defeated the top 20 ranked player and advanced to the third round of a tour-level event for the first time in his career.

For the unversed, this was Tsitsipas’ earliest exit from the French Open since 2018. The number 20 from Greece has some great rememberings from the tournament, reaching the final in 2021 and semi-finals in previous years.