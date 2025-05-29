Hasan Nawaz eyes long-term role in Pakistan’s middle order

Pakistan middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz speaks during a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast on May 29, 2025. — Screengrab

LAHORE: Pakistan’s aggressive batter Hasan Nawaz on Thursday expressed his strong determination to deliver top performances for the national team.

He revealed that he has now been assigned a middle-order role, which he is fully committed to fulfilling.

Hasan played a blistering innings of 44 runs off just 22 balls, including four sixes and two fours, in the first T20I against Bangladesh on Wednesday — a knock that played a key role in Pakistan’s victory.

The 22-year-old also impressed in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 while playing for Quetta Gladiators, where he finished as the third-highest run-scorer.

Hasan amassed 399 runs in the tournament, including one century and three half-centuries.

Speaking on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast, Hasan said that although he has primarily opened the batting throughout his career, he is now ready to adapt to his new responsibility in the middle order.

“I have always been an opener. I did not know I could perform this well in the middle order too. But now that I have been given the role, I will try my best to fulfill it,” he said.

Hasan also shared that he never succumbs to pressure — rather, he thrives under it.

“Whether it's domestic cricket or the PSL, I have never felt pressure. I actually play better under pressure, and that is why my performance remains strong.”

Expressing his ambitions, Hasan said he aims to play and win as many matches as possible for Pakistan. He also dreams of being part of a World Cup-winning squad.

“My goal is to play and win more matches for Pakistan. My dream is to be part of the team whenever Pakistan wins a major trophy,” he concluded.