'I want to win World Cup for Pakistan,' says Hasan Ali

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali speaks during a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast on May 29, 2025. — Screengrab

LAHORE: Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali on Thursday expressed his strong desire to help Pakistan win the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026, calling every match an opportunity to prove himself after a tough battle with injury and rehabilitation.

Speaking on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s podcast, Hasan reflected on his journey back to the national side and the emotional weight of returning to form.

“If you ask me, I want to play for Pakistan in the World Cup and win it for my country. For me, every match is now an opportunity, and I will give my 100 percent,” he said.

The 30-year-old made a stunning comeback on Wednesday in the first T20I against Bangladesh at Gaddafi Stadium, taking a five-wicket haul and becoming only the fourth Pakistani bowler to achieve this feat in T20Is.

Hasan emphasised that while a player’s performance can fluctuate, consistent effort is non-negotiable.

“Performance may vary, but your effort on the field should always be visible. At the end of the day, I want to leave the field with the satisfaction that I gave my all,” he said.

Reflecting on his injury and the rehab phase, Hasan said the journey back was filled with challenges.

“Coming back from injury is never easy. There is a unique pressure to it. I am grateful and proud that I managed to get fit again. A lot of hard work went into it, and I am finally seeing the results,” Hasan said.

He described his return to the Pakistan team as a dream come true and reaffirmed his determination to perform at the highest level.

“It feels like a dream has come true. I am very excited and committed to performing well for the team. There is no substitute for hard work,” he concluded.