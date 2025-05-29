NBA Playoffs: Thunder defeat Timberwolves in Game 5 to reach finals

Oklahoma City Thunder chairman Clay Bennett (Second from left) celebrates after his team beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five to win the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on May 28, 2025. — Reuters

OKLAHOMA CITY: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Oklahoma City Thunder (OKC) past the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-94 in the NBA playoff Western Conference finals Game 5 here at Paycom Centre on Wednesday.

The Thunder clinched the seven-match series by 4-1 to advance to their first NBA Finals since 2012.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 crucial points which included eight assists and seven rebounds while Chet Holmgren played a supportive role with 22 points.

Gilgeous-Alexander reflected on their victory, saying reaching finals was not the team’s goal, this is not the end of the journey.

“I didn’t want to go back to Minnesota travel-wise and I wanted the fans to enjoy the moment with us. Happy for this moment, but this isn’t our goal. This isn’t the end of our road,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

Oklahoma City started aggressively and dominated the game from the first quarter ending it 26-9, and the first half with 65-32 to take control of the game and went into the final quarter with an 88-62 lead.

OKC coach Mark Daigneault praised his team, saying they did everything right and played like a unit.

“They do everything right. They’re professional. They’re high character. They’re idiots.They’re competitive. And most of all, they’re team first. They embody everything it means to be a team,” Daigneault said.

The Timberwolves struggled throughout the game and had 21 turnovers with Julius Randle their top scorer with 24 points and Anthony Edwards added 19.

The Timberwolves have now ended their season in the Western Conference finals for the second consecutive year.