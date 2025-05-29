How many players have debuted for Pakistan in T20Is since 2024?

Pakistan players celebrate a wicket during the first T20I against Bangladesh at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on May 29, 2025. — X/PCB

The Pakistan cricket team has introduced a remarkable 38 players in just 33 T20 International matches since the start of 2024, marking the highest number of debutants by any country in this format during this period.

Pakistan has participated in 33 T20Is in 2024 so far, fielding a total of 38 new players — a record unmatched by other cricketing nations.

Additionally, Pakistan has changed its opening pair 10 times since the beginning of 2024, reflecting the team’s search for stability at the top of the order.

This highlights the team’s ongoing experimentation and effort to find the right combination in the shortest format of the game.

Following Pakistan, India ranks second, having given opportunities to 35 new players in 31 T20Is.

South Africa introduced 31 debutants in 23 matches, while New Zealand has fielded 30 newcomers in 27 games during the same period.

In contrast, Bangladesh has tried out the fewest new players, handing debuts to just 22 youngsters across 28 matches.

Meanwhile, captain Salman Ali Agha’s half-century, combined with Hasan Ali’s five-wicket haul, propelled Pakistan to a commanding 37-run victory over Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Wednesday.

Chasing 202, Bangladesh struggled from the start as Hasan Ali dismissed both openers early, triggering a collapse.

Although Litton Das fought back with a resilient 48 off 30 balls, his dismissal led to a rapid loss of wickets, and Bangladesh were bowled out for 164 in 19.2 overs, handing Pakistan a strong opening win.