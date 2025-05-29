MLS: Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to victory over Montreal

Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suarez (In Centre) celebrates with forward Lionel Messi (First from Left) after scoring against CF Montreal during the second half at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on May 28, 2025. — Reuters

FORT LAUDERDALE: Lionel Messi scored two goals and an assist to lead Inter Miami past Montreal CF 4-2 in the Major League Soccer (MLS) match here at Chase Stadium on Wednesday.

The victory marked Miami's second in the past nine encounters across all competitions.



It was also their first win in the last four games they played in MLS and they now moved to sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Messi opened the scoring for Miami, netting the ball from outside the box in the 27th minute, which helped his team lead the first half with 1-0.

In the 68th minute, Miami doubled the lead with Luis Suárez drilling the ball into the right corner with the Argentine superstar again proving to be instrumental with an assist.

Suárez struck again just three minutes later, capitalising on an error by the Montreal defender to extend the lead to 3–0.

Montreal, who sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, managed to pull one back through Dante Sealy in the 74th minute.



But Messi continued his stellar performance in the game scoring again with Suarez returning him favour with an assist in the 87th minute.

Victor Loturi scored second for Montreal in the added time but it went in vain, as the score remained 4-2 in favour of Miami.

Miami head coach Javier Mascherano praised his team’s performance against Philadelphia for a 3-3 draw and also for the Wednesday win.

"Obviously, we talked about yesterday in the press conference that we needed to change the negative dynamic," Mascherano said.



"I had very good feelings about the players in that second half against Philadelphia [a 3-3 draw on Saturday], not only because of the result, but also because you always have to compare who you are against a rival who is fighting, who was in the lead position of our conference.

"So, now I'm happy for the victory, I'm happy because, for the good moments of the game, the team played again to what we are used to."