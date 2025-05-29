Veteran Indian all-rounder lauds Virat Kohli's Test captaincy

Ravindra Jadeja acknowledges the cheers after taking a five-for against New Zealand on the first day of the third Test in Mumbai on November 1, 2024. — BCCI

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday praised Virat Kohli's Test captaincy and aggressive mindset, emphasising that Kohli has a never-give-up attitude.

Batting great Virat Kohli is one of the most successful captains to lead India in Tests. Kohli-led India created history by becoming the first-ever Asian team to defeat Australia on their home soil.

India's veteran all-rounder Jadeja, who played a lot of Test cricket alongside Kohli is his career believes that it was his positive approach that helped him achieve all the success in the longest format of the game.

Speaking on Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube show, Jadeja praised Kohli's aggressive mindset in Test cricket, highlighting his relentless drive to take 20 wickets and win matches.

He emphasised that Kohli never gives up, regardless of how much time is left in the game.

"It was his positive approach - especially in Tests - the special thing about Virat is that he always wanted the team to pick 20 wickets in a Test match, so he never gives up at all, Be it a three-hour session or 45 overs left, he would still want to pick up all 10 wickets of the opposition," Jadeja said.

On the other hand, the Indian team is currently preparing for the upcoming five-Test match series against England, which is scheduled to start from June 20.

This will be the first time since 2011 that India will play a red-ball series in England without Kohli.

It is pertinent to mention that Kohli announced his retirement in the longest format of the game on May 12.

Kohli's last Test outing came in Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, where he managed to score just 190 runs in five Tests after scoring an unbeaten century in the first Test match.