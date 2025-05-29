Pakistan crush India in semifinal to advance to ATF U12 final

The Pakistan tennis team poses with the national flag after defeating India in the semifinal of the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) 12 & Under Team Competition in Sri Lanka on May 29, 2025. — Pakistan Tennis Federation

COLOMBO: Pakistan tennis team booked their place in the final of the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) 12 & under team competition on Thursday after a 2-0 victory over arch-rival India in the semifinals.

In the group stage, the team defeated Maldives, Bangladesh, and Nepal—all by 3-0 scorelines.

The semifinal against India proved a major highlight. Rashid Ali secured the first win by defeating Thanush Shekar 6-2, 6-3, while Muhammad Shayan Afridi followed with an emphatic 6-0, 6-1 victory over Khatri Nayan, sealing Pakistan’s place in the final against hosts Sri Lanka.

President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi congratulated the team on their impressive achievement.

“Beating our arch-rival India in the semifinal is a proud moment for Pakistan. We hope to carry this momentum forward and lift the championship title against Sri Lanka tomorrow,” Aisam said.

Qureshi also reflected on Pakistan’s recent performance in junior tennis, recalling the tough loss against India in the 16 & Under Davis Cup Juniors match in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.

“Today, our 12 & Under boys have shown sheer dominance and made the nation proud by reaching the final,” he added.

Secretary General of the PTF Col. Zia-ud-Din Tufail also praised the team’s collective effort.

“The performance of the Pakistan team has been simply amazing. Congratulations to the players and the support staff. We wish the team all the best in the final,” he stated.

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the final, with the hosts aiming to clinch the championship on home soil.