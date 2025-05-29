Chelsea beat Real Betis to clinch UEFA Conference League title

Chelsea's Reece James lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Conference League at Wroclaw Stadium in Wroclaw on May 28, 2025. — Reuters

WROCLAW: Cole Palmer led Chelsea’s second-half rally to beat Real Betis 4-1 in the UEFA Conference League final here at Wroclaw Stadium on Wednesday to become the first team to lift all three major European titles, having previously won the Champions League and Europa League.

Chelsea fans were losing hope with 25 minutes to go, but Palmer set up goals for Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Jackson to turn the tables.

Betis started the game nervously but at the nine-minute mark, Isco created a stunning opportunity by finding Abde Ezzalzouli at the edge of the box, who converted it into the goal.

The first half went 1-0 in favour of La Liga club Betis, and the lead was valid with 25 minutes left in the match. However, Chelsea came from behind with Palmer assisting Fernandez with a cross which he headed for an equaliser.

Five minutes later Palmer again showed his class by this time finding Jackson with a cross, who bundled the ball off his chest into the net, providing the Premier League side a 2-1 lead.

In the 83rd minute, substitute Jadon Sancho extended the lead to 3-1, and Moisés Caicedo added fourth in the added time to seal the seventh major European trophy for Chelsea.

Chelsea's captain Reece James admitted that his team were 'flat' in the first half, but they recovered well in the second half.

"I thought in the first half we were flat. The game didn't go our way early on and it looked like it took a lot out of us. We needed a reaction in the second half, and we got it," James said.

This marks Chelsea’s third major European trophy, with Champions League wins in 2012 and 2021 and Europa League in 2013 and 2019.