BCB president Faruque Ahmed likely to step down

DHAKA: The president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Faruque Ahmed said on Thursday that the government has asked him to step down from his position, as the national authorities no longer wish for him to continue in the role.

Faruque, who assumed the BCB presidency on August 21 following the resignation of longtime chief Nazmul Hasan, was summoned on Wednesday by Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, the Youth and Sports Affairs Adviser.

Speaking to local media on Thursday, Faruque confirmed the development but noted that he has yet to make a final decision.

"The adviser said that they do not want to continue with me. I have not taken any decision yet regarding resignation. Let's see what happens," he said.

The situation places Bangladesh cricket in a delicate position. If Faruque is removed without stepping down voluntarily, it could be perceived as government interference—a violation of International Cricket Council (ICC) guidelines.

The ICC has previously suspended cricket boards in Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe under similar circumstances.

Amid this uncertainty, former Bangladesh captain and current ICC Development Officer Aminul Islam has emerged as the leading candidate to succeed Faruque.

Aminul has already held discussions with high-ranking government officials in Dhaka about assuming the role of BCB president.

Aminul, who arrived in Dhaka earlier this week, is reportedly seeking a three-month notice period from the ICC before transitioning into the new role.

The next BCB election is scheduled for October, making a leadership change likely before then.

Faruque's appointment came after the National Sports Council (NSC) restructured the BCB’s board of directors.

Faruque, a former national cricketer with seven ODIs to his name, has held multiple administrative roles within Bangladesh cricket, including two stints as chief selector.

His second tenure ended prematurely in 2016, when he resigned after opposing the expansion of the selection committee.