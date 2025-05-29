West Indies head coach Darren Sammy eyes ODI upset as England series kicks off

West Indies head coach Darren Sammy arrives for the Super Eight quarter-final against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 at North Sound on June 23, 2024. — ICC

BIRMINGHAM: West Indies head coach Darren Sammy is optimistic about his team’s prospects as they prepare to face England in a high-stakes three-match ODI series beginning Thursday at Edgbaston.

After a mixed tour of Ireland — one match washed out and another sealing a series draw — the Caribbean side enters the England series with renewed confidence.

However, Sammy acknowledged that facing England on their home soil presents a significantly tougher challenge.

“Every international tour brings its own set of tests. Ireland was tough, and England will be tougher,” Sammy said in a pre-match press conference.

“We are building something here, and while we have made progress at home, improving our performances away is the next step.”

The series carries crucial implications for West Indies, who are currently ninth in the ICC ODI rankings.

With only the top eight teams, excluding co-hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe, securing automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup, every match from here on has added importance.

West Indies previously missed out on both the 2023 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy, making this campaign all the more critical.

Recent history does favor the West Indies, who have clinched back-to-back home series wins against England in 2023–24 and 2024–25. But English conditions and a lack of outdoor training due to persistent rain in the lead-up, mean Sammy’s men will need to adapt quickly.

“We have always had the 2027 World Cup in our sights. Securing automatic qualification is our immediate target, and moving up the rankings is the only way to achieve that. We have come a long way, but every ODI game now is vital,” he noted.

Sammy stressed the importance of maintaining that form away from home. He acknowledged past struggles in tours to Australia and Sri Lanka, where inconsistency and unfamiliar conditions exposed weaknesses.

“Our away record has not been great. But we are seeing progress — in Ireland we posted totals of 352 and 385, which shows we are capable. It is about translating those performances consistently now. Bowling has also shown signs of improvement, especially with Jayden Seales making good use of the new ball,” he concluded.