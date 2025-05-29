Salman Ali Agha praises ‘team effort’ after victory over Bangladesh

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha plays a shot during their first T20I against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 28, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha credited team effort for their comprehensive 37-run victory over Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Opting to bat first, the home side registered a massive total of 201/7 on the board despite a dismal start, which saw them getting reduced to 5/2 in 1.2 overs.

Leading the hosts’ recovery was Agha, who top-scored with a 34-ball 56, studded with eight fours and a six.

Besides him, wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris (31), Hasan Nawaz (44) and Shadab Khan (48) made notable contributions to bolster Pakistan’s total past the 200-run mark.

In response, Bangladesh could only muster 164 before being bowled out in 19.2 overs despite Litton Das’s valiant 48-run knock.

Returning pacer Hasan Ali led Pakistan’s bowling charge as he registered his maiden T20I five-wicket haul.

Reflecting on the victory, Agha lauded the batting unit’s collective effort to breach the 200-run barrier despite the dismal start before emphasising that a complete all-round performance is what he craves from his team.

"After being 5/2, it was great to see everyone contribute to reach 200-plus,” said Agha.

“That's exactly the team effort we want - performing well in all three departments. We encourage players to back themselves and take the initiative,” he added.

Agha specifically praised Ali for his five-wicket haul, revealing that people are saying that he was bowling like he used to in 2017, the year Pakistan won the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy.

“Hasan Ali has been phenomenal - people are saying he's bowling like it's 2017 again. His hard work is paying off, first in the PSL and now tonight,” Agha stated.

While responding to a question regarding plenty of all-rounders in the team, Agha, an all-rounder himself, termed it a real luxury, asserting that it provides him with a handful of quality options.



"Our all-rounders are a real luxury. Even Saim Ayub can bowl his full four overs. With so many quality all-round options, we're in a great position. We'll rest tomorrow and regroup for the second game."