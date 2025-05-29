Hasan Ali hails maiden five-wicket haul on return as ‘truly special’

Pakistan's Hasan Ali celebrates taking a wicket during their first T20I against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 28, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan’s experienced pacer Hasan Ali on Wednesday, expressed his pleasure over taking his maiden five-wicket haul in T20Is after returning to the national team after a one-year hiatus.

Hasan, who last played a T20I for Pakistan in May 2024 against Ireland, picked up an elbow injury during his County Championship stint in July that year, which kept him out of action.

The right-arm pacer eventually made his comeback to professional cricket during the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, where he finished as the joint-second leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps.

His consistent performances in the marquee league earned him the national call-up for the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh.

In his first international appearance after over a year, Hasan was quick to make an impact as he dismissed Bangladesh openers Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan in his first two overs.

He struck twice in his third over, dismissing wicketkeeper batter Jaker Ali and Tanzim Hasan Sakib before capping off his maiden T20I five-wicket haul in his final over by getting Shoriful Islam caught at long off.

His maiden five-wicket haul helped Pakistan to bowl out Bangladesh for 164 and secure a comprehensive 37-run victory in the series opener.

Reflecting on his match-winning performance, Hasan shared insights into the plan, which he deemed straightforward as he needed to bowl in the right areas.

He further stated that he could not have asked for more while making a comeback as he picked up a five-wicket haul, which he had not done until now in the shortest format.

"The plan was straightforward - I just needed to bowl in the right areas. Honestly, the credit belongs to our batters for setting up a competitive total that allowed us to bowl according to our strategy,” said Hasan.

“What more could I ask for? Making a successful comeback with a five-wicket haul is truly special.

“T20 cricket heavily favours batsmen, so developing pace variations becomes crucial. I'm pleased I could execute my variations effectively when it mattered most.”

Hasan Ali also thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its medical team for their support during his rehabilitation, which he described as boring and demanding.

“Rehabilitation was boring, demanding absolute dedication, passion, and hunger. Facing a potentially career-ending injury made me deeply appreciate the PCB and my physio's incredible support,” the pacer stated.

The victory also meant that newly-appointed Pakistan white-ball head coach Mike Hesson had a successful start to his reign.

Meanwhile, Hasan also shared the instructions laid out by Hesson for the team to play a modern and aggressive brand of T20 cricket before expressing his hope that the coach would be satisfied with their performance.

“Hesson's philosophy was clear - play modern, aggressive T20 cricket. We executed the fundamentals well, and I'm sure he's satisfied with our performance."