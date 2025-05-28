French Open: Carlos Alcaraz storms into third round

PARIS: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz booked his place in the third round of the French Open following his victory over Fabian Marozsan at Roland Garros on Wednesday, winning 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Alcaraz started aggressively winning the first set comfortably before dropping the second. And finished the game comfortably by winning the next two sets by a big margin.

Alcaraz reflected on his performance after the match saying it was a great match and he is happy for staying strong.

"It was a great match. I started playing well. In the first set, I had really high confidence. In the second set, he started to play much better and he was really aggressive. He didn't miss at all, so it was a little difficult to deal with his game in the second set, but I'm really happy I stayed strong and refreshed myself," Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz will next face either Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard or Damir Dzumhur.

Meanwhile, the two-time French Open finalist Casper Ruud suffered a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-0 defeat to Nuno Borges in the second round.

Ruud later revealed that he had been playing in pain throughout the clay-court season.

"Certain movements out there are kind of what makes it painful. Certain shots are painful to do. When you're playing matches, you can't really control it in the same way [as in practice]. You do everything you can to get to every ball. Sometimes you kind of forget that this is a shot I shouldn't go for," Ruud said.

"It's a Slam. I love this tournament. Looking back, I tried my best to continue [and tried] to avoid the shots that are hurting. But towards the end, there were also other movements that started hurting, so it wasn't ideal," he added.