Harry Brook names new opening pair for first West Indies ODI

Harry Brook poses at his unveiling as England's white-ball captain in Headingley on April 09, 2025. — AFP

England captain Harry Brook has confirmed that Jamie Smith will open the batting alongside Ben Duckett in Thursday’s ODI against the West Indies at Edgbaston.

This marks Brook’s first match as captain following his appointment, replacing Jos Buttler.

Brook praised Smith’s technique and ability to handle swinging deliveries, saying, "He’s got the strength and technique to face the swinging ball." Smith, who batted at number three during England’s disappointing Champions Trophy campaign—averaging just eight runs with a top score of 15—is expected to get a fresh opportunity at the top of the order in white-ball cricket.

In Test matches, Smith usually bats at number seven.

Head coach Brendon McCullum and Brook believe Smith has the potential to become an outstanding white-ball opener.

"I am not saying he has cemented his spot, but he is going to get a good crack," Brook said. "He is such an immense player and can handle the moving ball, as we’ve seen in Test cricket. There’s no reason he can’t excel as an opener."

The squad includes former captain Jos Buttler and all-rounders Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks, who have recently returned from the Indian Premier League (IPL). Joe Root is set to bat at number three, with Brook himself at number four.

England’s pace attack faces challenges with injuries to Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, and Gus Atkinson. However, Brydon Carse has recovered from a toe injury and will join Saqib Mahmood and Jamie Overton in the bowling lineup.

Following England’s fall from grace as ODI world champions and a poor showing in the Champions Trophy within the past nine months, Brook emphasized the need for a new start.

"Hopefully, we can bring a lot of energy, competitiveness, and fun out there," he said. "We want to engage the crowd and start putting some wins on the board. Some have said we don’t care about winning, but that’s not true—everyone hates losing."

England currently sit eighth in the ODI rankings, just ahead of ninth-placed West Indies. With only the top eight teams, excluding hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe, qualifying automatically for the 2027 World Cup, this series carries significant importance.

The second ODI will be played in Cardiff on Sunday, followed by the third match at the Oval on Tuesday.