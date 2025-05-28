John Cena reveals reason behind WWE retirement

An undated photo of WWE undisputed champion John Cena. — WWE

The WWE undisputed champion John Cena on Wednesday revealed the reason behind retirement in an interview with Stephanie McMahon.

Cena was the face of a Stamford-based company for over a decade, but after starting his career in Hollywood he became a part-time superstar.

The 48-year-old, 17-time world champion last year shocked the world with his announcement of retiring in 2025. Cena returned to the WWE for his farewell earlier this year, where he became the undisputed champion at WrestleMania 41.

In an interview with McMahon on Sephenie’s Places Cena revealed why he decided to retire, saying he used to love lifting weights at the gym, but now he cannot do these lifts anymore, and he felt disappointed at that.

Cena also mentioned a dip in his in-ring performance saying his skills in the ring were also regressing.

"I can't do even do these lifts anymore because my body's so beat up. So, as soon as I got through that jagged pill of like, 'Oh man, I'm never gonna overhead press 375 pounds ever again. But let's work to see what best I can for today is.' You know, it's a very similar course to WWE. My skills are on regress,” Cena said.

“If I continue at a full-time physical capability or involvement, I'm not gonna run right, my partner is not gonna run right, and our relationship isn't gonna run right. Sorry, kid, it's time to close this chapter. I wish I was 18. I wish I felt great because I don't feel more at home, besides in the arms of my wife, than I do on a canvas," he added.