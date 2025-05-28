Shoriful Islam achieves milestone in first Pakistan T20I

Shoriful Islam of Bangladesh unsuccessfully appeals for the LBW of Fakhar Zaman of Pakistan during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens on October 31, 2023 in Kolkata, India. — ICC

LAHORE: Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam reached a significant milestone on Wednesday during the opening match of the three-match T20I series against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The 23-year-old dismissed Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman for just one run, marking his 50th wicket in T20 international cricket.

With this feat, Shoriful became only the fourth Bangladeshi bowler to claim 50 or more wickets in the T20I format, joining an elite group that includes former captain Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, and Taskin Ahmed.

Most T20I Wickets for Bangladesh:

Shakib Al Hasan – 149 wickets

Mustafizur Rahman – 134 wickets

Taskin Ahmed – 82 wickets

Shoriful Islam – 50* wickets

When this news was filed, the hosts currently sit at 52-2 in six overs with both Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman went for duck and one respectively.

Mehidi Hasan and Shoriful picked up one wicket each. Mohammad Haris and Salman Ali Agha kept the score ticking at 31 and 19 respectively.

The two teams have come face to face 19 times in the shortest format, with Pakistan holding the upper hand with 16 victories, while Bangladesh could secure three triumphs.

Pakistan playing XI for first T20I: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh playing XI for first T20I: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali (wk), Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam.