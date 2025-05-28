'He’s finished': Martin Bakole vows to KO Anthony Joshua

An undated picture of British boxing star Anthony Joshua. — Reuters

Congolese heavyweight Martin Bakole has issued a bold challenge to British boxing star Anthony Joshua, expressing his desire to face him in a high-profile bout in Africa.

Speaking on Wednesday, Bakole claimed he is confident of knocking out the former unified heavyweight champion, adding that both fighters share an interest in staging the fight on African soil.

"Of course, for Africa. That’s not just my idea—it was His Excellency who requested that fight for Africa. Joshua is coming from Nigeria, I’m coming from Congo. We both want this fight in Africa. Joshua is still on my list," Bakole said.

“For me, I think he’s finished already. I will knock him out, I think so,” he added.

Joshua, who began his professional boxing career in 2013 after a successful amateur run starting in 2007, rose to fame with a streak of 20 consecutive knockouts. He captured his first world title in 2016 by defeating Charles Martin via second-round KO.

However, his first professional setback came in 2019, when he suffered a shocking defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr. at Madison Square Garden. Joshua bounced back later that year, reclaiming his titles in a dominant rematch.

Now in the latter stages of his career, Joshua may have a few high-stakes fights left—and Bakole is eager to be one of them.

Despite his ambitions, Bakole’s recent form has raised questions. He was knocked out by Joseph Parker in February after stepping in as a last-minute replacement and later fought to a draw against Efe Ajagba, a bout many believed he narrowly escaped losing.

Meanwhile, rising heavyweight prospect Moses Itauma is also reportedly being lined up as a potential opponent for Bakole, after his impressive knockout win last weekend.