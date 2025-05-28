Inter Milan to wear Yellow kit in Champion League final

An undated picture of Inter Milan with golden-yellow kit. — Reuters

Inter Milan will dress in a golden yellow kit for the Champions League final against Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in Munich on Saturday, which would mark only the third such instance.

Inter have never used their third kit in any showpiece match until now and they have played six Champions League final and also six European Cup finals, the first they played in 1964.

As the Parisians are selected as the home team in the final they have the right to decide their first-choice kit navy blue shorts and shirts with a white and red stripe in the centre, which makes clear that Inter can not play in their classic black and blue striped jerseys.

However, the Italians have not chosen their second strip of white shirts with blue details and preferred the third kit that has the golden yellow shirt with black details and black shorts.

There may be superstition involved as Simone Inzaghi's side won both of their games in Europe's elite club competition when playing in yellow this term, January's 1-0 win at Sparta Prague and a 2-0 last-16 first-leg victory at Feyenoord in March.

Their only defeat in this season's Champions League, meanwhile, came at Bayer Leverkusen when they wore white shirts in December.

Benjamin Pavard and Piotr Zielinski will form part of Inter Milan’s squad for the Champions League final against PSG.